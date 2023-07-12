SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SAP by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 8,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 261,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

SAP Stock Up 2.2 %

SAP stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.37. 472,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.