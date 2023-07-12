SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after buying an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

SAP stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 465,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

