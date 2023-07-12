Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHV stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

