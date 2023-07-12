Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.29

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 198983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,411,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

