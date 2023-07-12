Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

