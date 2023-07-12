Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,970. The company has a market capitalization of $231.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

