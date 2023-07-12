Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.32.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.18 on Wednesday, hitting $895.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,686. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $776.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.73. The firm has a market cap of $369.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

