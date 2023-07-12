Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $256.23. 835,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,063. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.47.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

