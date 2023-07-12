Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 285.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.33. The stock had a trading volume of 119,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,130. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.26 and its 200-day moving average is $303.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

