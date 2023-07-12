Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.47. 23,481,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,941,918. The company has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

