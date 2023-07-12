SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 1.6 %

SGMA opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.99. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SigmaTron International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

