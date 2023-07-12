Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 0.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,251.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 551,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $123.81. 243,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.