SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.41

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.41 and last traded at $170.55, with a volume of 22060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

