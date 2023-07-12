SmartFi (SMTF) Tops One Day Volume of $4.58

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $4.58 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

