Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $2,195,198.46 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30.

On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98.

On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,121. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

