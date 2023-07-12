Socha Financial Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Socha Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

