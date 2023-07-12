Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.42. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 8,418 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.89.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%.
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
