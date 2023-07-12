SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.33

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 344381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFTBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoftBank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group ( OTCMKTS:SFTBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. Analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

