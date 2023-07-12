SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 579,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 179,030 shares.The stock last traded at $28.76 and had previously closed at $28.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

