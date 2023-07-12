SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,676. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

