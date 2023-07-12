Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.70

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 640305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 368.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,423,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,624,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,777,000 after purchasing an additional 543,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 61.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.