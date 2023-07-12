Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $7.95. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 12,162 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
