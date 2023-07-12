Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $7.95. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 12,162 shares changing hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

