Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $95.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.8 %

SWK opened at $97.22 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

