Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.94

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$88.94 and last traded at C$88.34, with a volume of 267701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.40.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Free Report ) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. Stantec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.6041494 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.