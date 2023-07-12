State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Public Storage worth $39,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

NYSE:PSA opened at $293.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

