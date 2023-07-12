Steven Morris Acquires 450,000 Shares of Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) Stock

Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ – Get Free Report) insider Steven Morris purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,000.00).

Auric Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Auric Mining

Auric Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold projects. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold project, the Spargoville project, the Jeffreys Find gold project, and the Chalice West Project comprising 25 granted tenements, including 6 mining leases that covers an area of 516 square kilometers located in the Widgiemooltha area of Western Australia.

