Stevens Capital Partners Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.41. 135,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,539. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

