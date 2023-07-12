Stevens Capital Partners Sells 994 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stevens Capital Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,080. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

