Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Price Target to C$2.00

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 273.83% from the company’s previous close.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

CETEF traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. 8,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,736. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.