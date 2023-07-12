Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Price Target to C$2.00

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 273.83% from the company’s previous close.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
CETEF traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. 8,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,736. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72.
About Cathedral Energy Services
