StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA opened at $0.07 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $340,900.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

