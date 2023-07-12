StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIR opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $56.48.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $284,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

