StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

