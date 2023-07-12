StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.04 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $493.27 million, a P/E ratio of 138.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitek Systems Company Profile
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
