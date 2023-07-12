StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.04 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $493.27 million, a P/E ratio of 138.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

