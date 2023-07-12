StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AROW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 42,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,542. The company has a market capitalization of $336.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.
About Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
