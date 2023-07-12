StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AROW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 42,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,542. The company has a market capitalization of $336.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

About Arrow Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.