StockNews.com Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on E. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

E stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. 282,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,410. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,045,349 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 656,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 605,268 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 524.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 593,650 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after buying an additional 353,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

