StockNews.com Downgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Hold

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Team Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TISI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The business had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Team

Team Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Team during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.