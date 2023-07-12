StockNews.com Downgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Hold

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE TISI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $16.40.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The business had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
