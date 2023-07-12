StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

