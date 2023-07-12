StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 12.1 %
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.09.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
