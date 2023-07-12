StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Stories

