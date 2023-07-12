Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $76.90 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.93 or 0.06166662 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,084,467 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

