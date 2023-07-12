Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 668,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,567. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $418.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

