Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RSP traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $152.52. 1,771,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,498. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.