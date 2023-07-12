Sui (SUI) One Day Volume Tops $92.18 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Sui has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $426.94 million and $92.18 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 654,546,805.8461539 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.66493094 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $47,194,722.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

