Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.60.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$39.18. 2,179,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,315,456. The firm has a market cap of C$51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.9282371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.