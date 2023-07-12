Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $204,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.18. The stock had a trading volume of 851,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,773. The firm has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.84.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

