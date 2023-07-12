Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. 3,711,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,051. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

