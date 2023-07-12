Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,316 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 552,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 406,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 121,936 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 305,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 222,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 141,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,809. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

