Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,413. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

