Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 75 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMP traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.91. 122,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,686. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

