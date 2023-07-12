Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 760 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

