Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 2.82% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,110,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,828. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.